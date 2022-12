Tesla’s Direct Sales Model Helps It Thwart Customer Lawsuits Sales contracts prevent buyers of the company’s electric cars from pursuing class-action suits if something goes wrong.

In the U.S., His Site Has Been Linked to Massacres. In Japan, He’s a Star. Hiroyuki Nishimura has become a famous voice for disenchanted young Japanese. What he talks much less about is his ownership of the notorious website 4chan.

36 People Hurt, 11 Seriously, as Turbulence Rocks a Flight to Hawaii A 14-month old and a teenager were among those injured in the flight from Phoenix to Honolulu, the authorities said.

Musk Asks Twitter Users If He Should Step Down After Fury Over His Policies Fury mounted over Mr. Musk’s moves to prevent Twitter users from sharing links to other social media platforms. The billionaire also asked whether he should remain as head of the service.