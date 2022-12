ঝিনাইদহে কৃষকের এক বিঘা জমির লাউগাছ কেটে দিয়েছে দুর্বৃত্তরা

For Many Wall Street Bankers, This Year’s Bonus Season Is a Bust There were fewer mergers and public listings this year, shrinking investment banking revenue. For bankers, that means a smaller pot of money for bonuses.

Microsoft Gambles on ‘Nice Guy’ Strategy to Close Activision Megadeal Federal regulators have sued to block the $69 billion acquisition, but the company has settled on a path forward and is preparing to force the issue.

How NYU’s Emergency Room Favors the Rich Dozens of doctors said the nonprofit hospital pressured them to give preferential treatment to donors, trustees and their families.

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond The disgraced cryptocurrency executive appeared in court in Manhattan after his extradition from the Bahamas. He will live with his parents in California.