পাকিস্তান ছাড়া বিশ্বের কোথাও তত্ত্বাবধায়ক সরকার ব্যবস্থা নেই:  কাদের

Germany’s Energy Crisis Is a Cue to Chop Wood and Stock Up The high cost of natural gas and electricity is prompting many to prepare for outages and shortages. For some, it’s been a way of life for years.

The Week in Business: Who Comes After Elon Musk? Mr. Musk said that he would resign as Twitter’s chief executive once he found a successor “foolish enough to take the job.” YouTube reaches deal for the rights to stream N.F.L.’s Sunday Ticket games. And Mark Zuckerberg appears in court in an antitrust hearing.

Don Christopher, Who Turned Lowly Garlic Into a Staple, Dies at 88 Known as the Garlic King, he used his enthusiasm and a business acumen to build an empire around the once-lowly “stinking rose.”

Betting Apps Can Make Anyone a Sports Fan. Even Me. One in five Americans bet on sports this year. Against most odds — my total lack of interest in all professional athletics — I was one of them. And I was hooked.