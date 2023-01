সংগীতশিল্পী সুমিত্রা সেন আর নেই

Tesla Car Sales Grow Slower Than Expected, Amplifying Concerns Wall Street has grown decidedly pessimistic about Tesla, fearful that Elon Musk, its chief executive, is too focused on Twitter.

Albert Reichmann, Patriarch of a Real Estate Empire, Dies at 93 He and his brothers built the World Financial Center in New York and the first phase of Canary Wharf in London. But their company was upended in 1992.

Biden Caps Two Years of Action on the Economy, With New Challenges Ahead The president used a slim congressional majority to enact legislation that could reshape the American economy — if his administration can make the laws succeed.

Jeremy Renner Is in Critical Condition After Snow-Plowing Accident The actor, known for his role as Hawkeye in Marvel’s Avengers movies, was stable, his representative said.