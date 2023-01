ফখরুল-আব্বাসের জামিন স্থগিত চেয়ে রাষ্ট্রপক্ষের আপিল

Video Game Workers Get a Union Foothold at Microsoft The outcome, involving about 300 employees, is one of organized labor’s biggest victories at a major U.S. tech company.

Sam Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud and Other Charges The founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, who was released on a $250 million bond, returned to New York to appear in court on Tuesday.

Why Japan’s Sudden Shift on Bond Purchases Dealt a Global Jolt The world has relied on ultralow interest rates in Japan. What will happen if they rise?

‘OK, Mexico, Save Me’: After China, This Is Where Globalization May Lead As American companies seek to limit their exposure to the pitfalls of making goods in China, some are moving production to Mexico.