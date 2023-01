সিন্ডিকেটের কারসাজির ফাঁদে চাল আমদানি

Coinbase Reaches $100 Million Settlement With New York Regulators The U.S. crypto exchange will pay a $50 million fine for letting customers open accounts with few background checks and spend $50 million to improve compliance.

Salesforce to Lay Off 10 Percent of Staff and Cut Office Space The software company plans to cut around 8,000 jobs as business slows for tech companies. “We hired too many people leading into this economic downturn,” Salesforce’s chief executive said.

Labor Market Strength Persisted Heading Into the Holidays Government data from November showed job openings remained high, with rates of quitting and layoffs holding steady.

Fed Officials Fretted That Markets Would Misread Rate Slowdown Central bankers remained committed to wrestling inflation lower, and wanted to make sure investors understood that message, minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting showed.