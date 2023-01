সংসদে বিএনপির কঠোর সমালোচনায় ধানের শীষের এমপি

In Swiss Alps, Some Wonder What a Future Without Snow May Mean An unusually warm winter has forced a rethink about climate change in areas with lower peaks as ski resorts and sporting events face an uncertain future.

CoinDesk Broke Big News About FTX. Now the News Is Closer to Home. The parent company of CoinDesk, one of the first news sites focused on the industry, faces questions about the operations and financial health of some of its subsidiaries.

Why China Is Changing Its Tone on Business With the economy in a fragile state, Chinese officials are starting to use more business-friendly language, and also to back their words with action.

Plane’s Takeoff Aborted as Another Crossed Its Path at Kennedy, F.A.A. Says A Delta flight was taking off at Kennedy International Airport when an American Airlines plane crossed about 1,000 feet ahead of it, officials said.