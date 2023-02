তুরস্কে ভূমিকম্পে নিহত ১১৮, ধ্বংসস্তূপে আটকে আছেন বহু মানুষ

8 Places Across the U.S. to Learn About African American History Over the years, many important African American landmarks have disappeared or fallen into disrepair. An effort to restore them promises a fuller understanding of American history as a whole.

Flowers, Fresh Fish and Movies: China Is Spending Again, Cautiously The outlook for the world’s second largest economy is brighter as consumer spending picked up after “zero Covid” was lifted. But scars remain from the harsh pandemic restrictions.

The Blurred Lines Between Goldman C.E.O.’s Day Job and His D.J. Gig David Solomon brushes off D.J.ing as a minor hobby that has little to do with his work at the bank, but his activities may pose potential conflicts of interest.

The Week in Business: The Fed Slows Down Jobs numbers soared far past analysts’ forecasts. Meta’s stock price surged. And Robert Iger faces a major test as Disney reports its first quarterly earnings since he returned as C.E.O.