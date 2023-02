বিএনপির কর্মসূচি ও নেতাদের কর্মকাণ্ডে নজর রাখছে আ.লীগ

More Than 300,000 Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino Drinks Recalled PepsiCo voluntarily recalled the beverages after glass was found in some of the bottles, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

Government Cracks Down on Crypto Industry With Flurry of Actions State and federal agencies have levied fines, brought new cases and issued policy statements to rein in freewheeling practices in recent weeks.

Rethinking the “Digital Detox” Experts say the best way to set boundaries with technology involve sustained effort, not just a break.

Do I Have to Smell My Co-Worker? Either way, saying something about a colleague’s overwhelming perfume, or enduring it, is a delicate situation.