JetBlue Expects U.S. Move to Block Merger With Spirit JetBlue said it saw a “high likelihood” of an antitrust suit by the Justice Department this week, but declared that the deal would foster competition.

Plunge in Currency Deepens Iran’s Economic Crisis Years of Western sanctions are partly to blame for the crisis. But economists say poor management by the country’s authoritarian clerical rulers also plays a big part.

U.S. Considers Vaccinating Chickens Amid Bird Flu Outbreak The largest outbreak of avian influenza in U.S. history has driven up egg prices and raised concerns about a human pandemic, though C.D.C. experts say the risk of that is low.

U.S. to Challenge Mexican Ban on Genetically Modified Corn The Biden administration said it would request talks with Mexico over a brewing trade fight.