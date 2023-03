সেহরি-ইফতারের সময় লোডশেডিং না দেওয়ার নির্দেশ

Fathers Gained Family Time in the Pandemic. Many Don’t Want to Give It Back. A substantial share of fathers who took on more domestic work during lockdowns have kept it up, new data shows, and rearranged their work lives to do so.

A Column That Listens for What’s Not Being Said Shop Talk examines the business jargon used by executives to elevate ordinary functions and conceal ugly truths.

Fox’s P.R. Woes May Not Directly Translate to Legal Ones Some of the unflattering private messages among the network’s hosts and executives may never become evidence when Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation case against Fox News goes to trial.

Can the United Farm Workers of California Rise Again? Decades after Cesar Chavez made the union a power in California fields, it has lost much of its clout. Membership dropped precipitously, from 60,000 to 5,500. It hopes a new law will turn the tide.