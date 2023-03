আজ হেলেনা জাহাঙ্গীরের চাঁদাবাজি মামলার রায়

Investors Greet Emergency Credit Suisse Deal Warily Markets around the world fell on the day after Swiss regulators announced that UBS, Switzerland’s largest bank, would take over the troubled Credit Suisse.

Falling Lithium Prices Are Making Electric Cars More Affordable An unexpected decline in the price of an essential battery material, along with those of other commodities, is good news for buyers. But experts disagree on how long low prices will last.

Crypto Wants Its Shine Back After a miserable year, cryptocurrency companies are looking for ways to rebrand products that many consumers no longer trust.

Fed Meets as Bank Chaos Collides With Inflation The Federal Reserve will decide whether and by how much to raise interest rates this week at a moment when its path ahead is newly fraught.