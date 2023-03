বাংলাদেশ দ্রুতই আঞ্চলিক নেতা হয়ে উঠছে: ব্লিঙ্কেন

Esther Perel’s Business Is Your Business She is podcasting-famous, considered a “crossover breakthrough artist” by other therapists — and still trying to both see patients and conquer new platforms.

President Is Ousted in United Auto Workers Election Shawn Fain, an insurgent, edged Ray Curry after calling for a harder line in contract talks. The union has been dogged by corruption scandals.

Gordon E. Moore, Intel Co-Founder Behind Moore’s Law, Dies at 94 His prediction in the 1960s about rapid advances in computer chip technology charted a course for the age of high tech.

Germany and E.U. Agree to Exception in Planned Ban on Combustion Engines Berlin has been pushing to allow the sale of vehicles running on synthetic fuels past 2035. Its dispute with the E.U. threatened the bloc’s climate goals.