বাখমুতে পিছু হটার ইঙ্গিত জেলেনস্কির

Klaus Teuber, Creator of the Board Game Catan, Dies at 70 He created the strategy game about settling a new land in 1995. Millions of copies have been sold since then, and it’s played all over the world.

French Business Titans Top Forbes’s Richest List Two French business titans, Bernard Arnault of the LVMH empire and Françoise Bettencourt-Meyers of L’Oréal, are named the world’s wealthiest man and woman.

In Ohio, Electric Cars Are Starting to Reshape Jobs and Companies The state, heavily dependent on the auto industry, is a case study in whether electric vehicles will create or destroy jobs.

Twitter Labels NPR ‘State-Affiliated Media,’ in Change to Policy The broadcaster denounced the move as “unacceptable.” Until Tuesday evening, NPR was cited as an exception to Twitter’s policy on the label.