নিজ আইনজীবীর বিরুদ্ধে ৫০ কোটি ডলারের মামলা করলেন ট্রাম্প

Appointment Trader Promises Reservations at NYC’s Hottest Restaurants Prime-time seats at Rao’s, Carbone and Don Angie are among the tables found on Appointment Trader.

Alicia C. Shepard, Ombudsman Who Defended NPR in Torture Debate, Dies at 69 In one of many jobs she held in a diverse journalism career, she dealt with charges that the network was “serving as right-wing apologists for waterboarding.”

Vox Media Spins Off NowThis, Viral Politics Site Known for its viral videos of politicians and other newsmakers, NowThis is preparing to cover the 2024 election as an independent company.

Juul Reaches $462 Million Settlement With New York, California and Other States The case ends major litigation over claims about the marketing of e-cigarettes to adolescents, resolving thousands of lawsuits and amounting to billions of dollars in payouts to states, cities and people.