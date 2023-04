শ্রমিক নেতা ফরিদের ভাইয়ের মৃত্যু: শোক প্রকাশ

Barbara Lynch, a Leading Boston Restaurateur, Is Accused of Workplace Abuse The chef has spoken out against sexism and abuse, but many former cooks and staff members say she has verbally and physically harassed workers for decades.

Electric Vehicle Tax Credit Rules Create ‘Chaos for Consumers’ Buying an electric car has become much more complicated because of restrictions on which models qualify for a federal tax credit of up to $7,500.

House G.O.P. Eyes Rescinding Unspent Covid Money as Part of Its Fiscal Plan Estimates put the amount of leftover money between $50 billion and $70 billion. But even if Republicans could claw it back, it would not make much of a dent in the deficit.

Yellen to Call for ‘Constructive’ China Relationship The Treasury secretary will strike a more conciliatory note in a speech Thursday, following months of escalated tensions between the world’s two largest economies.