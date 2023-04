ইউক্রেনের প্রেসিডেন্টের সঙ্গে চীনা প্রেসিডেন্টের ফোনালাপ

2 Bud Light Executives on Leave After Promotion With Dylan Mulvaney Anheuser-Busch announced the moves after a conservative backlash over its association with the actress and social media personality Dylan Mulvaney.

British American Tobacco Pays U.S. $635 Million for North Korea Cigarette Scheme Prosecutors in the United States said the firm secretly did business with North Korea through an intermediary, violating sanctions. The company apologized.

Binance Faces Mounting Pressure as U.S. Crypto Crackdown Intensifies The scrutiny on Binance, the giant cryptocurrency exchange, has sent new tremors through a market that is still bruised by the implosion of FTX.

Microsoft Beats Financial Expectations Despite Worries About Economy Quarterly revenue was up 7 percent and profits were up 9 percent as the company embarked on an aggressive plan to embrace artificial intelligence.