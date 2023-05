সুদানে এখনো চলছে সংঘাত, দেশ ছেড়ে পালাচ্ছেন মানুষ

First Republic Bank Is Seized by Regulators and Sold to JPMorgan Chase As part of its deal, 84 First Republic branches in eight states will reopen as JPMorgan branches on Monday.

In Transylvania, Anyone With $200 Can Live Like a King. (Well, One Specific King.) Just don’t expect luxury at the Prince of Wales Guesthouse, where the surrounding forest is the main draw.

When A.I. Chatbots Hallucinate Ensuring that chatbots aren’t serving false information to users has become one of the most important and tricky tasks in the tech industry.

‘The Godfather of A.I.’ Quits Google and Warns of Danger Ahead For half a century, Geoffrey Hinton nurtured the technology at the heart of chatbots like ChatGPT. Now he worries it will cause serious harm.