My Weekend With an Emotional Support A.I. Companion Pi, an A.I. tool that debuted this week, is a twist on the new wave of chatbots: It assists people with their wellness and emotions.

Danish Wind Pioneer Keeps Battling Climate Change Henrik Stiesdal helped design the first modern wind turbines. A thousand patents later, he’s a green tech entrepreneur rolling out new innovations.

At 6 Catskills Resorts: Retro Design, Modern Comfort and Games, Lots of Games Lodgings in this bucolic region north of New York City are targeting a new generation of visitors with organized “experiences,” nostalgic style elements and serious cocktails.

What to Watch at the Fed’s May Meeting Federal Reserve officials will release a rate decision at 2 p.m. The key question is what will come next.