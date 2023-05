জাহাঙ্গীর আলমকে শাস্তি পেতেই হবে: মির্জা আজম

Job Market Is Expected to Show More Cooling in April Job postings have been receding quickly, and the rate at which workers quit their jobs is almost back down to where it stood in 2019.

AI Is Helping Airlines Prevent Delays and Turbulence A.I. and innovations like hyperlocal radar stations and a constellation of future satellites may soon improve forecasts and smooth out your journeys.

‘Ron DeSoros’? Conspiracy Theorists Target Trump’s Rival. Ron DeSantis, a likely contender for the Republican presidential nomination, must court far-right voters who consider him a tool of the Deep State.

The Bearer of Bad News Roger Lee has cataloged hundreds of thousands of tech job cuts on his site Layoffs.fyi. He still believes the industry will “100 percent” bounce back.