শৈলকুপায় ইজিপিপি প্রকল্পে অনিয়ম,দুস্থদের টাকা মেরে খাচ্ছে চেয়ারম্যান

ChatFished: How to Lose Friends and Alienate People With AI Inbox management can be mind-numbing. You might have wondered, couldn’t a robot do this?

Migrant Child Labor Debate in Congress Becomes Mired in Immigration Fight Revelations that migrant children have been exploited for cheap labor brought calls for action, but a partisan battle over immigration policy has complicated lawmakers’ efforts.

Elizabeth Holmes Opens Up About Her Theranos Trial and What Comes Next The black turtlenecks are gone. So is the voice. As the convicted Theranos founder awaits prison, she has adopted a new persona: devoted mother.

California Panel Calls for Billions in Reparations for Black Residents A task force recommended that legislators enact a sweeping program to compensate for the economic harm from racism in the state’s history.