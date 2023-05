থাইল্যান্ডে নির্বাচনে গণতন্ত্রপন্থিদের বিশাল জয়

Bill Oesterle, Co-Founder of Angie’s List, Dies at 57 What began as a company to review local contractors grew into a website with millions of subscribers. He was also involved in Republican Party politics in Indiana.

Who Would Want to Be a C.E.O.? The challenges facing business leaders feel particularly acute right now. This week, DealBook delved into four of them.

The Week in Business: Trump on TV Inflation continues to slow. Elon Musk says he’s found a new C.E.O. for Twitter. And there will be a pair of Senate hearings on the banking crisis.

The Greatest Wealth Transfer in History Is Here, With Familiar (Rich) Winners In an era of surging home and stock values, U.S. family wealth has soared. The trillions of dollars going to heirs will largely reinforce inequality.