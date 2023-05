হুন্ডি সন্দেহে ১০ হাজার এমএফএস হিসাব জব্দ

Tensions Flare Inside The Messenger, a Fledgling News Site The company’s high-volume approach to digital publishing has led to duplicated stories and alienated some of its journalists. At least one editor has already resigned.

Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Hotel, Galactic Starcruiser, to Close The planned closure of Galactic Starcruiser, an immersive role-playing attraction, comes as Disney seeks to cut overall costs by more than $5 billion.

The Optimist’s Guide to Artificial Intelligence and Work The focus of much discussion is on how it will replace jobs, but nothing is inevitable.

The E-Sports World’s Future Is Uncertain as Growth Stalls At least two organizations in America’s most prominent league for professional video game players are selling their teams, underscoring the industry’s uncertain future.