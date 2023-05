বেনাপোলে পরিবহণ শ্রমিকের আলিশান বাড়ি!

Companies Push Prices Higher, Protecting Profits but Adding to Inflation Corporate profits have been bolstered by higher prices even as some of the costs of doing business have fallen in recent months.

Diners Are Fed Up With Minimal Service. Will a Little Warmth Win Them Back? As prices rise and seasoned help is harder to find, some restaurants are trying to provide a more welcoming experience for their underwhelmed guests.

Why Are Food Prices So High in Europe? Sugar, Cheese and Bread Costs Soar Agricultural and energy costs are falling, but basic items remain stubbornly expensive for consumers.

A Journey Across London on the Elizabeth Line The new rail line lets travelers leave the city’s tourist-clogged core and embark on fast, inexpensive journeys to fascinating outer-London destinations, from a bustling market town to a hub of South Asian culture.