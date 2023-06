‘ঘরপোড়া’ বিএনপির দাবি আদায় ফর্মুলা

How Engagement Rings Explain What’s Happening in the Economy A major jeweler claims the pandemic may have prevented people from meeting their future fiancés, cutting demand for engagement rings. Inflation and anxiety among shoppers haven’t helped.

China’s Biggest Banks Cut Deposit Rates to Spur Consumer Spending China’s largest state-run banks lowered interest rates on deposits, reflecting a growing concern that the economy has not rebounded as strongly as expected.

Energy Drinks Are Surging. So Are Their Caffeine Levels. More companies are pushing low-calorie, sugar-free beverages they say are healthy. Some servings have nearly the same level of caffeine as a six-pack of Coca-Cola.

Binance Halts Trading in Dollars on Binance.US Banks have signaled that they will stop working with the company’s American branch, it said, after the Securities and Exchange Commission sued it this week.