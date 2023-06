সংলাপ নিয়ে আশার প্রদীপ এখনও নিভে যায়নি: কাদের

Allina Health Pauses Policy of Cutting Off Care for Patients in Debt Allina Health, a large health system in the Midwest, had withheld care for patients who had $4,500 in medical bills.

William E. Spriggs, Economist Who Pushed for Racial Justice, Dies at 68 An educator who served in the Obama administration, he championed workers, especially Black workers, and challenged his profession’s racial assumptions.

What Do Binance.US’s New Rules on Trading Dollars Mean for Customers? The company said that it would no longer allow trades with U.S. dollars on its platform. Customers were urged to withdraw funds by Tuesday.

Binance Halts Trading in Dollars on Binance.US Banks have signaled that they will stop working with the company’s American branch, it said, after the Securities and Exchange Commission sued it this week.