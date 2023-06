পুলিশ কর্মকর্তা ও তার স্ত্রীর নামে বিপুল ‘অবৈধ সম্পদ’, দুদকের মামলা

Starbucks Is Under Scrutiny Over Removal of Pride Decorations The union Starbucks Workers United says the chain, after prominently celebrating Pride for years, has banned the displays. The company insists that’s not true and said the examples are an “outlier.”

Oregon Town’s Marijuana Boom Yields Envy in Idaho Tax revenue has surged since cannabis stores opened in Ontario, Ore., fueling a push in neighboring Idaho to legalize sales and get in on the action.

How A.I. Is Helping Architects Change Workplace Design With more hybrid workers and new office needs, firms like Zaha Hadid Architects are turning to artificial intelligence for solutions.

TikTok, Shein and Other Companies Distance Themselves From China Companies are moving headquarters and factories outside the country and cleaving off their Chinese businesses. It’s not clear the strategy will work.