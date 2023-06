সরকারকে দু-এক মাসের মধ্যে পদত্যাগে বাধ্য করা হবে: দুদু

Famed Wine Store Sherry-Lehmann Faces Criminal Investigation A federal grand jury is scheduled to hear evidence about Sherry-Lehmann, whose customers and former employees have complained about missing wine.

Two Former Tucker Carlson Producers Exit Fox News The departures are the latest fallout since the network sidelined Mr. Carlson in April.

Meta to Lower Age for Users of Quest VR Headset to 10 From 13 The company has reached out to regulators about its plans, which could set off privacy and safety concerns for parents and watchdogs.

Twitch Star xQc Signs $100 Million Deal With Kick, a Rival Platform The deal signed by Félix Lengyel, known as xQc, matches traditional athletes’ contracts, and is another sign of Twitch’s tense relationship with its top streamers.