Final Fantasy XVI Takes on Its ‘Star Wars’ Problem Square Enix is trying to make a role-playing game for old fans and new gamers alike, a precarious tightrope for aging franchises.

Return to Office Enters the Desperation Phase The next stage of getting workers back at their desks includes incentives like $10 to the charity of their choice — and consequences like poor performance evaluations if they don’t make the trek in.

China’s Central Bank Cuts Loan Prime Rates The reduction in the rates, which are used to set corporate loans and home mortgages, signal concern that the country’s post-pandemic rebound is stalling.

Alibaba’s Daniel Zhang Will Leave Top Post, Replaced by Joseph Tsai In a shake-up, Joseph Tsai, an Alibaba veteran and executive vice chairman, will take over as chairman. Another Alibaba executive, Eddie Wu, will become C.E.O.