সিসি ক্যামেরায় নির্বাচন পর্যবেক্ষণ করছে ইসি

Reddit Communities Still Dark As Protest Continues Users’ anger continued to bubble over changes to the company’s business model.

Gannett Sues Google, Accusing It of Dominating the Ad Market The country’s largest newspaper chain said Google’s power over ad technology has contributed to the decline of local news.

Alibaba’s Daniel Zhang Will Leave Top Post, Replaced by Joseph Tsai The Chinese tech giant says its top leader, Daniel Zhang, will make way for two long-serving executives: Joseph Tsai takes over as chairman and Eddie Yongming Wu becomes chief executive.

E.U. Takes Aim at China in Proposed Economic Strategy A European Commission plan seeks to bar companies from sending sensitive high-tech goods to potentially hostile countries — without naming any names.