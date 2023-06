সম্পর্ক জোরদার করছে ইরান-আমিরাত

Congress Spotlights Forced Labor Concerns With Chinese Shopping Sites Shein and Temu A congressional investigation into Temu and Shein offered new insight into services that are delivering a deluge of cheap and little-regulated products.

Overstock.com Wins $21.5 Million Bid for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Assets If the acquisition is approved at a court hearing next week, the company will own the intellectual property of the bankrupt home goods retailer.

TikTok Shakes Up Leadership Amid Questions About Its Future The app’s chief operating officer is stepping down, and the company is bringing in a new executive to run its communications department.

Microsoft Says it Could Abandon Activision Deal if Judge Delays It A five-day hearing over Microsoft’s $70 billion acquisition, which the Federal Trade Commission hopes to block, began Thursday in federal court.