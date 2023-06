যে কারণে ইরানের ৪ কোম্পানির বিরুদ্ধে নিষেধাজ্ঞা দিল ইইউ

Starbucks Union Raises Pressure With Plan to Strike Over Pride Décor Workers at more than 150 stores plan to stage strikes over the next week after the union said managers had told workers not to decorate for Pride Month, a claim the company has denied.

Stocks May Be Booming but Don’t Forget Cash and Bonds At the moment, money market funds and many bonds are not only less risky, but at current interest rates, they are compelling.

Stock Market Rally on Pause as Investors Take Cue from the Fed Investors this week appeared more cautious, ending a long streak of market gains after the Fed also aired on the side of caution last week.

7.5 Million Baby Shark Bath Toys Are Recalled After Reports of Children Being Injured At least a dozen people have reported being injured by the toy. The top fins pose a risk of “impalement, lacerations and punctures,” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.