সরকারের সঙ্গে নূরের আঁতাতের বিষয়ে যে ইঙ্গিত দিলেন রেজা কিবরিয়া 

TikTok Is Funding Montana Users’ Suit Against Ban The popular video service had deflected questions about its involvement in the creators’ lawsuit for more than a month.

Inflation Proves Persistent as It Moves Through the Eurozone Economy Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, called for “more persistent policy” to stifle price rises.

Starbucks to Offer ‘Clearer’ Guidelines on Décor After Pride Clash The company said it would be more specific in its policies on store decorations and reiterated its support of the L.G.B.T.Q. community.

5 Inclusive Companies for Plus-Size Travelers Five companies dedicated to size-inclusive travel aim to bring community and reassurance to people in bigger bodies.