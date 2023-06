‘টিকিটের দাম সাধারণ মানুষের সাধ্যের মধ্যে রাখার অনুরোধ করব’

Facial Recognition Spreads as Tool to Fight Shoplifting British merchants are increasingly using the technology to combat shoplifting, raising questions about its spread as artificial intelligence rapidly improves it.

Too Many Workers, or Too Few: India’s Colossal Employment Challenge In some places, educated young people are desperate for steady employment in the world’s most populous nation. In others, factory owners struggle to retain workers.

It’s Never Too Late to Become a Nurse During the pandemic, Joanna Patchett spent 18 harrowing months in the intensive care unit. She discovered that medicine isn’t just about science — it’s also about heart.

Chinese Workers Confront the Curse of 35 It’s widely discussed in China: Employers don’t want you after 35. Some job listings say it plainly, leaving a generation of prime-age workers feeling defeated.