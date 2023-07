শাকিব খানকে হত্যার হুমকি: প্রযোজক রহমত উল্লাহর বিচার শুরু

How Inflation and Interest Rates Vary Around the World Prices are still rising too fast for comfort in many major economies, and policymakers across the globe are trying to wrestle them under control.

How Financial Trauma Affects Your Relationship With Money Experiences like economic hardship or medical expenses can distort people’s feelings and behaviors around money, causing them to sabotage their financial futures.

The Russia-Ukraine War Changed This Finland Company Forever Nokian Tyres of Finland made 80 percent of its tires in Russia, where energy was cheap. After losing billions, it prioritized political security over business efficiency.

Companies With ‘Flat’ Structures Rarely Work. Is There a Solution? Companies that have rejected hierarchies have typically lacked diversity and, in at least one case, faced scandal. A new crop of them is aiming to find a middle ground.