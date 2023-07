বাংলাদেশে বিনিয়োগে আগ্রহী ডেনমার্ক, রাষ্ট্রপতিকে জানালেন রাষ্ট্রদূত

Anchor Brewing, the Oldest Craft Brewer in the U.S., Will Close After 127 Years “The stake through the heart of Anchor was the pandemic,” a company spokesman said.

How Netflix Plans Total Global Domination, One Korean Drama at a Time As “Squid Game” showed, success with audiences around the world can come from a laser focus on local taste.

Banana Republic Wants to Outfit Your Home, Too Responding to a volatile market for work clothes, the retailer hopes that selling home goods will help stabilize its business.

Hollywood Actors’ Strike Looms as SAG-AFTRA Says Contract Talks Collapse SAG-AFTRA, representing 160,000 television and movie actors, could strike as soon as Thursday, joining screenwriters who have been picketing for over 70 days.