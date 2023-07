জাতীয় পার্টির প্রতিষ্ঠাতা এরশাদের মৃত্যুবার্ষিকী আজ

Actor Strike: TV and Movie Actors Vote for Biggest Walkout in Four Decades Leaders of the Hollywood union SAG-AFTRA, representing 160,000 television and movie actors, voted to strike on Thursday. Screenwriters have already been picketing for over 70 days.

Carlo Vittorini, Longtime Publisher of Parade Magazine, Dies at 94 He spent two decades running the business side of the popular newspaper supplement, which at one point had a circulation of nearly 40 million.

Celsius Ex-CEO Alex Mashinsky Is Arrested Alex Mashinsky was arrested on Thursday morning. He and his former firm also face lawsuits from the Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulators.

F.T.C. Is Investigating ChatGPT Maker The agency sent OpenAI, which makes ChatGPT, a letter this week over consumer harms and the company’s security practices.