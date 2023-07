ক্ষমতা দখলের চেষ্টা করেছিল বিএনপি-জামায়াত: জয়

PacWest Bank, Thrashed by Deposit Crisis, Will Be Taken Over Banc of California is set to absorb PacWest, a larger lender that has seen its depositors flee this year.

Tech Firms Once Powered New York’s Economy. Now They’re Scaling Back. After years of steady growth, many technology companies are laying off workers and giving up millions of square feet of office space in the city.

Microsoft Revenue Up 8% to $56.2 Billion in Latest Quarter The company’s profit topped $20 billion as it pointed to strong interest in its artificial intelligence products.

Alphabet Steams Past Lingering Ad Worries, Fueled by Google’s Search Engine Despite concerns of a shaky ad market and growing competition in A.I., Google said it was aided by accelerating revenue from its search engine and the video platform YouTube in the second quarter.