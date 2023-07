রাঙ্গার আওয়ামী লীগে যাওয়ার গুঞ্জন

Trump’s $475 Million Defamation Suit Against CNN Is Dismissed The network’s statements were opinion, the ruling said, and did not support a claim of libel and slander.

Judge Rejects Johnson & Johnson’s Effort to Limit Talc-Related Liabilities A bankruptcy court’s ruling was the second time the company was rebuffed in its attempt to settle thousands of lawsuits that claim its products caused cancer.

Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ Does Poorly at Weekend Box Office “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” continued to dominate, as “Haunted Mansion” tried to break through without the promotional help of its stars, who are on strike.

‘A Dangerous Combination’: Teenagers’ Accidents Expose E-Bike Risks The e-bike industry is booming, but many vehicles are not legal for teenagers, and accidents are on the rise.