যশোরে ডিবি পুলিশের দু’টি অভিযানে মাদকসহ গ্রেফতার-৩

Russia’s Wartime Spending Raises Fears of an Economic Bubble The economic strength has helped to maintain popular support for Vladimir Putin’s war, but some have warned the state-led spending is threatening the country’s financial stability.

Is It an E-Bike, or a Motorcycle for Children? With a throttle and no pedals, Super73’s new “electric balance bike” blurs the lines of regulation and safety. “No license, registration or insurance required,” its marketing promises.

Who Paid for a Mysterious Spy Tool? The F.B.I., an F.B.I. Inquiry Found After a Times report, the bureau canceled its contract with a government contractor that used the tool on its behalf. But questions remain.

Why Austria Is Struggling to Break Away From Russian Gas Austria, unlike most European Union countries, is still buying nearly as much natural gas from Russia as it was before the war in Ukraine.