আজ কাফনের কাপড় পরে অনশনে বসছেন শিক্ষকরা

Europe’s Economy Expanded in Spring, and Inflation Has Eased The eurozone economy grew more than expected, while inflation slowed after a string of rate hikes from the European Central Bank.

British Government Signals Support for Oil and Gas Industry With a general election expected next year, the government said it would issue new licenses for energy exploration in the North Sea.

Twitter Threatens to Sue Center for Countering Digital Hate Over Research The Center for Countering Digital Hate said it had received a letter from X, Twitter’s parent company, accusing it of trying to hurt the social platform with its research.

China Details Plans to Stimulate Consumer Spending The central government listed measures aimed at prodding people to open up their wallets, but absent was how much it will spend to support the stimulus plan.