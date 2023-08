তারেকের ৯ ও জোবাইদার ৩ বছর কারাদণ্ড, গ্রেপ্তারি পরোয়ানা জারি

Tired of Dating Apps, Some Turn to Google Docs Writers of so-called Date-Me Docs, which can read like 1,000-word versions of the personal ads of yore, hope for a more meaningful connection than a swipe might allow.

How ESPN Went From Disney’s Financial Engine to Its Problem The sports juggernaut continues to earn billions of dollars for Disney, but profits are down and opportunities for growth have dwindled.

Hollywood Writers and Studios to Restart Talks After Standoff A strike by writers and actors has caused nearly a complete production shutdown of scripted entertainment.

French Journalists Call Off Strike, Failing to Block ‘Far-Right’ Editor Reporters and editors at a leading newspaper, Le Journal du Dimanche, ended a 40-day walkout, but many were expected to resign.