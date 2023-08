হত্যার উদ্দেশ্যে পুলিশের ওপর আক্রমণের অভিযোগে নুরের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা

Fall in Bud Light Sales Puts Dent in Anheuser-Busch’s Earnings Anheuser-Busch InBev is struggling in the United States after a conservative-led boycott of Bud Light, leaving other brands in the company’s portfolio to pick up the slack.

When A.I. Lies About You, There’s Little Recourse People have little protection or recourse when the technology creates and spreads falsehoods about them.

Is Good News Finally Good News Again? Economists had been wary of strong economic data, worried that it meant inflation might stay high. Now they are starting to embrace it.

Is Following Your Work Passion Overrated? Experts say the pandemic and resulting changes in the working world may be encouraging people to rethink how essential passion for your job really is.