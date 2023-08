নির্বাচন ও আন্দোলন মোকাবিলায় দলের ঐক্যের ওপর গুরুত্ব আ.লীগের

Indiana Tests if the Heartland Can Transform Into a Chip Hub The state has little experience with semiconductors, but the Biden administration has promised to unleash opportunity in “the heartland of America” through the $52 billion CHIPS Act.

Schumer Wields Political Heft in Bid for New York Chips Funds The Senate majority leader helped deliver billions of dollars in federal funding for semiconductors. Now he’s pushing for his state to reap benefits.

How to Catch Pandemic Fraud? Prosecutors Try Novel Methods. Strained by limited resources, prosecutors are deploying special teams and nurturing local relationships to catch up to a wave of fraud.

Automakers Face a Labor Showdown as the E.V. Era Looms The United Auto Workers leader vowed to be tougher than his predecessors in contract talks. His initial demands attach big numbers to that promise.