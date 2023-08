পর্দার পেছনে থাকতেই পছন্দ করেন ‘প্রিয়তমা’র কারিগর

Still Dreaming of Retirement in the Sun Belt? As climate change sends summer temperatures soaring, older people are increasingly vulnerable to heat-related illnesses in places like Phoenix.

Automakers Face a Labor Showdown as the E.V. Era Looms The United Auto Workers leader vowed to be tougher than his predecessors in contract talks. His initial demands attach big numbers to that promise.

Eight Months Pregnant and Arrested After False Facial Recognition Match Porcha Woodruff thought the police who showed up at her door to arrest her for carjacking were joking. She is the first woman known to be wrongfully accused as a result of facial recognition technology.

Ransomware Attack Disrupts Health Care in at Least Three States It was not immediately clear how many locations operated by Prospect Medical Holdings were affected but some sites had to cut back services or close.