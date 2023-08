চৌগাছায় ভ্রাম্যমান আদালতের ২ জনের জরিমানা ও অবৈধ কসমেটিক ধ্বংস

Country Garden Is Latest Property Giant in China to Run Into Trouble Country Garden, China’s last big property developer to avoid default, has spooked investors after missing key debt payments, rekindling memories of China Evergrande.

First Scorched, Then Soaked: Weather Whiplash Confounds Farmers As the war in Ukraine disrupts the global grain market, a volatile climate leaves Kansas on track to harvest its smallest wheat crop in decades.

Deflation Becomes a Threat to China’s Economy A deepening slowdown in the world’s second-biggest economy has now raised fears of deflation, which could be crippling for heavily indebted China.

The Dallas Cafe La La Land’s TikTok Videos and the Power of Complimenting Strangers La La Land’s TikTok videos started as an extension of the company’s “kindness mission.” The company has built a following of 6.6 million, showing “how powerful simple acts of kindness are.”