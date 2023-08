How Long Will Companies Keep Raising Prices on Consumer Goods? As companies reported their latest quarterly earnings, their executives were frequently asked about their next moves on pricing.

Help! JetBlue Stranded Our Boy Scout Troop in New York City When their flight from Denver to J.F.K. was delayed, six scouts and three adults missed their connection back to Savannah, Ga., and had to make a choice: Wait five days or find their own way home.

Amid Sextortion’s Rise, Computer Scientists Tap A.I. to Identify Risky Apps Researchers who found that a fifth of social networking apps have received multiple user complaints about sexual exploitation have launched a website to help parents vet apps.

Biden Orders Ban on New Investments in China’s Sensitive High-Tech Industries The new limits, aimed at preventing American help to Beijing as it modernizes its military, escalate a conflict between the world’s two largest economies.