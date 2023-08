তিন দিনে ২০০ কোটির ক্লাবে রজনীকান্তের ‘জেলার’

Neeraj Khemlani, CBS President, Is Stepping Down The executive, Neeraj Khemlani, has signed a deal to stay with the company in a less senior role. His successor has not yet been named.

Police Raid Kansas Newspaper Office The search of the Marion County Record led to the seizure of computers, servers and cellphones of reporters and editors.

Zuckerberg Says It’s ‘Time to Move On’ From ‘Cage Fight’ With Musk Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive of Meta, wrote on his Threads platform that Elon Musk did not seem “serious” about the much-ballyhooed match.

The Case of the Internet Archive vs. Book Publishers In the pandemic emergency, Brewster Kahle’s Internet Archive freely lent out digital scans of its library. Publishers sued. Owning a book means something different now.