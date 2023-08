টুঙ্গিপাড়ায় বঙ্গবন্ধুর সমাধিতে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর শ্রদ্ধা

Restaurant Workers With Narcan Are on the Front Lines of the Opioid Epidemic As fentanyl overdoses in public spaces spike, the lifesaving drug Narcan is being stocked by more and more bars and restaurants.

First Solar Finds That Forced Labor Was Used in Its Malaysian Ops The company, First Solar, said an internal review had found that subcontractors used unethical recruitment tactics and withheld pay from workers.

China Suspends Youth Unemployment Report The Chinese government said it would no longer release monthly data about unemployment in young people, which had risen each month this year and reached 21.3 percent.

Grindr’s Strict RTO Policy, Amid Union Drive, Stirs Uproar Two weeks after employees filed to organize, the company told some they had to change cities or would lose their jobs. It said the plan had long been in the works.