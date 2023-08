জি এম কাদেরকে অব্যাহতি দেওয়ার খবর ভুয়া: চুন্নু

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to Visit China Next Week The trip by Gina Raimondo, the secretary of commerce, comes at a tense moment for the U.S.-China relationship and the Chinese economy.

Microsoft Offers U.K. Changes to Activision Deal An acquisition that once faced long odds now appears to be on a path toward approval.

China’s Property Crisis: Why It’s So Hard for Beijing to Fix Beijing has often addressed economic troubles by boosting spending on infrastructure and real estate, but now heavy debt loads make that a hard playbook to follow.

After Maui Wildfires, Will Tourism Help or Hurt? Residents and travelers are grappling with the propriety of visiting Maui, the epicenter of last week’s wildfires but an island heavily reliant on tourist dollars.